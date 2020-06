The North Scott Lancers beat the Maquoketa Cardinals 13-3 in Eldridge, IA on Wednesday night.

Sam Skarich was able to drive in two runs early in the game and pitcher Parker Ruth picked up a four RBI’s as well to help give the Lancers the win.

North Scott will travel to Muscatine on Thursday for a double-header against the Muskies. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

The Cardinals will host Williamsburg for a double-header Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.