Pleasant Valley left Muscatine with a 30-27 win over the Muskies following a close call in the final moments.

Quarterback Ryan Mumey ran the ball in on fourth and goal from the 1 yard line to give the Spartans the lead as time was winding down.

The Spartans will be home next week in a match-up against Iowa City.

Muscatine looks to bounce back as they square-off against Linn-Mar next week.