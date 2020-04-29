Liam Robbins leaving Drake going to Minnesota

LIAM ROBBINS MADE A NAME FOR HIMSELF ON THE HARDWOOD DURING HIS TWO YEARS AT DRAKE. THE FORMER ASSUMPTION KNIGHT RECENTLY DECIDED TO LEAVE THE BULLDOGS PROGRAM AND TRANSFER TO MINNESOTA

(Liam Robbins/Minnesota Basketball Transfer) “It entered my mind, towards the end of the season and stuff like that you know I you know I love my teammates to coaches and stuff like that. I just was seeing what I was doing. And I want to see if I could push myself to play for Power 5. Obviously like I’m a big basketball fan, and I watched a lot of, you know, Big 10 games ACC I was like, it’d be cool if I could compete against those guys and see what I can do against them. It kind of put that thought in my mind and then once the season’s over. I went home because of quarantine I thought about I talked to my parents allowed me inside that was the best decision.”

(Robbins/Minnesota) “”My uncle is the associate head coach there and my cousin is on the team. And so obviously family is a big factor, especially during times like these. But really just Coach Pitino. He called me that first night I was in the portal and he was like, we’re losing some guys but we have a ton of great core coming back, which they do. And so I was talking to him and I was like yeah that sounds good. Then I went on virtual tour the next morning and I was like you know their facilities are fantastic and just the whole staff, even Coach Lindsted too, really sold me on you know what they’re about. I was like, yep, there’s no reason to keep looking.”