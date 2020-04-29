1  of  4
Breaking News
Arrest made in Bettendorf gunfire incident Illinois reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 deaths, over 2,000 total; RI County surpasses 400 cases UPDATE: Man shot by Rock Island Police has died; officers involved identified Iowa governor: 9 new deaths, 7 new outbreaks at long-term care facilities
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Liam Robbins leaving Drake going to Minnesota

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIAM ROBBINS MADE A NAME FOR HIMSELF ON THE HARDWOOD DURING HIS TWO YEARS AT DRAKE. THE FORMER ASSUMPTION KNIGHT RECENTLY DECIDED TO LEAVE THE BULLDOGS PROGRAM AND TRANSFER TO MINNESOTA

(Liam Robbins/Minnesota Basketball Transfer) “It entered my mind, towards the end of the season and stuff like that you know I you know I love my teammates to coaches and stuff like that. I just was seeing what I was doing. And I want to see if I could push myself to play for Power 5. Obviously like I’m a big basketball fan, and I watched a lot of, you know, Big 10 games ACC I was like, it’d be cool if I could compete against those guys and see what I can do against them. It kind of put that thought in my mind and then once the season’s over. I went home because of quarantine I thought about I talked to my parents allowed me inside that was the best decision.”
NATS (CROWD)
(Robbins/Minnesota) “”My uncle is the associate head coach there and my cousin is on the team. And so obviously family is a big factor, especially during times like these. But really just Coach Pitino. He called me that first night I was in the portal and he was like, we’re losing some guys but we have a ton of great core coming back, which they do. And so I was talking to him and I was like yeah that sounds good. Then I went on virtual tour the next morning and I was like you know their facilities are fantastic and just the whole staff, even Coach Lindsted too, really sold me on you know what they’re about. I was like, yep, there’s no reason to keep looking.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss