Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 4

QCA high school football rolled on into week 4 this past weekend. High scoring games lit up scoreboards up and down the Mississippi River. Here’s the scores and best plays from this weekend.
Iowa
MAC
Solon 38, Assumption 10
Davenport Central 17, Davenport West 7
Davenport North 23, Iowa City West 10
Prairie 54, Bettendorf 20
North Scott 20, Xavier 8
Pleasant Valley 42, Muscatine 10
Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0
Marion 20, Central DeWitt 7
Other
West Liberty 44, Camanche 36
Wilton 24, Durant 22
West Branch 51, Louisa-Muscatine 6
Monticello 44, Tipton 0
Wapello 35, Pekin 0
Illinois
Western Big 6
Sterling 49, Alleman 7
Galesburg 28, Geneseo 7
Moline 63, Rock Island 0
Quincy 48, United Township 14
Other
Hall 44, Morrison 20
Orion 41, Riverdale 0
Erie-Prophetstown 50, Rockridge 48
Monmouth-Roseville 48, Sherrard 13
Fulton 42, Madison 0
Kewanee 42, Bureau Valley 21
Knoxville 55, United 8
Princeton 28, Mendota 7
St. Bede 13, Newman Central 7