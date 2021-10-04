Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 6

QCA high school football is approaching the home stretch, which means every game is a big one. Week 6 provided some close finishes and some not-so-thrilling results. Take a look at some of the scores and highlights from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.

Iowa

MAC

Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13

Iowa City 42, Davenport North 0

Assumption 24, Mount Vernon 12

Central DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10

Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14

Iowa City West 36, Davenport Central 21

Dubuque 45, Davenport West 7

Dubuque Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14

North Scott 42, Burlington 0

Other

Monticello 55, Camanche 13

West Branch 28, Durant 14

Anamosa 16, Tipton 14

Wapello 34, Highland 21

Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0

Illinois

Western Big 6

Geneseo 48, Alleman 0

Rock Island 33, Galesburg 30

Moline 41, United Township 0

Sterling 50, Quincy 18

Other

Monmouth-Roseville 34, Orion 28

Fulton 42, Stockton 14

Mercer County 32, Princeville 6

Rockridge 27, Morrison 8

Erie-Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 6

Mendota 60, Sherrard 0

Kewanee 24, Hall 22

Knoxville 54, Annawan/Wethersfield 26

Princeton 41, Newman Central 0

Moment of the Night: Bettendorf/Pleasant Valley

Band of the Night: United Township Panthers

Cheer Squad of the Night: Galesburg Silver Streaks