Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 6

QCA high school football is approaching the home stretch, which means every game is a big one. Week 6 provided some close finishes and some not-so-thrilling results. Take a look at some of the scores and highlights from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.
Iowa
MAC
Pleasant Valley 14, Bettendorf 13
Iowa City 42, Davenport North 0
Assumption 24, Mount Vernon 12
Central DeWitt 26, Maquoketa 10
Fort Madison 58, Clinton 14
Iowa City West 36, Davenport Central 21
Dubuque 45, Davenport West 7
Dubuque Hempstead 55, Muscatine 14
North Scott 42, Burlington 0
Other
Monticello 55, Camanche 13
West Branch 28, Durant 14
Anamosa 16, Tipton 14
Wapello 34, Highland 21
Mediapolis 49, Wilton 0
Illinois
Western Big 6
Geneseo 48, Alleman 0
Rock Island 33, Galesburg 30
Moline 41, United Township 0
Sterling 50, Quincy 18
Other
Monmouth-Roseville 34, Orion 28
Fulton 42, Stockton 14
Mercer County 32, Princeville 6
Rockridge 27, Morrison 8
Erie-Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 6
Mendota 60, Sherrard 0
Kewanee 24, Hall 22
Knoxville 54, Annawan/Wethersfield 26
Princeton 41, Newman Central 0