Local 4 Sports’ Week Three Top Performances

With a game like the backyard challenge, you know you have to bring you ‘A’ game and that exactly what Keegan Head did. The quarterback had 244 total yards and 5 touchdowns on the day for the Wildcats including a touchdown with ten seconds left before halftime to put Durant up 21-14. Keegan Head was a huge part of Durant’s success and one of the big reasons they got the win on Friday.

Now we go up to Maquoketa as the Cardinals kicked-off their season with a win, lead by their quarterback as well, Kannon Coakley, who not only can throw the ball, but Coakley is deadly when he’s running with the ball, rushing for over 240 yards and 2 touchdowns on Friday Night as he is our second top performer of the week.

Third on our list of top performances from list from this past week is St. Ambrose cross country winner Michaela Pieroni, who took first plays at the Fight Bee Invite on Saturday with a time of 19:02 to beat some really great college runners. So congrats to Michaela Pieroni, Kannon Coakley and Keegan Head for being this weeks Local 4 Sports top performers.