Two local riders brought home trophies from the USA BMX Grand Nationals held in Tulsa, Oklahoma November 24-27.

Knox Reaves from Davenport placed 10th nationwide in the eight cruiser racing class while Deacon Reaves, also from Davenport, took first place in the 5 & Under Intermediate class. Deacon now ranks sixth nationwide of all classes of 5 and under riders. Both are part of the East Moline BMX’s local ridership program and ride in Rock Island Indoor BMX and Mississippi Valley BMX.

Rock Island Indoor BMX begins its season on Sunday, December 4 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The Quad Cities has the only cement flat track BMX racing in the world. They race at the QCCA Expo Center in December and early January, then move to the Fair Center Building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust Street in Davenport. Click here for more information.