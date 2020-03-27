Local gyms connecting with members through virtual workouts

We’re all trying to find a routine because of COVID-19.

That includes staying active and keeping our bodies in shape. With fitness facilities ordered closed in both Iowa and Illinois, some gyms are connecting with their members in a unique way.

“It becomes an hour-by-hour, almost, operation,” said Matt Fischer, president and CEO of Top Shape Gym. “We all just looked at each other from a management team and said we’ve got to ramp up our communication, we’ve got to talk to them.”

For Top Shape, which has five locations in the Quad Cities metro area, that means posting workouts on social media to connect with members stuck at home.

“From a fitness standpoint, our trainers are more than willing to produce something from a YouTube video and say, ‘hey if you can’t get out, here’s some things you can do at home today’,” Fischer said.

The Scott County YMCA is taking a similar approach. They’ve created a virtual YMCA with live classes streaming on Facebook throughout the day.

“We want to try and balance the ability for someone to get a good workout, but we want to have different levels,” said Frank Klipsch IV, Scott County YMCA Communications and Marketing Director. “We’re figuring out how to do it. It’s absolutely uncharted territory as we broadcast from one place to another and we’re picking up and sharing and finding these links. But our ultimate goal is that people know we’re here.”

A place to stay active.

“How can we continue to build that authentic sense of community? Any opportunity that we have to let people know that we’re here, you’re there, we’re all in this together,” Klipsch said.

A resource to stay connected.

“Having that loyalty and that community is huge for us,” Fischer said. “Honestly, that community that you worked so hard to build, whether that’s in our club or someone else’s, just stick with them because they’re going to stick with you.”

A sliver of normalcy for both gyms — and their members — in these uncertain times.

To connect to either gym, please visit the Top Shape Gym Facebook page or the Scott County YMCA Facebook page.