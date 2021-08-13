Luka Garza’s double-double helps Pistons to Summer League win

Luka Garza found himself in the starting lineup for the Detroit Pistons Summer League team Friday night and had himself his best game in Summer League so far.
The two-time national player of year finished with a 10 point and 12 rebound double-double in 25 minutes. He also added five blocks and three assists. His full offensive arsenal was on display as he hit a three and finished with five offensive rebounds.
The Pistons got their first win of the Summer League, beating the Knicks 93-87. Tyler Cook did not play in the game.
The Pistons play again Saturday against the Lakers.