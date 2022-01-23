Madison Keys beats another top-ranked player, on to Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 23: Madison Keys of United States reacts in her fourth round singles match against Paula Badosa of Spain during day seven of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Madison Keys continued her dominance at the 2022 Australian Open, beating No. 8 Paula Badosa on Saturday, to move on to the quarterfinals. It’s her first appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinals since 2019 Wimbledon.

The Rock Island native beat the Spaniard in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. It’s her third straight sets win of the tournament. The only set she’s dropped thus far was the first set against Wang Qiang in the third round. She needed a third set tie-breaker in that match to complete the come-from-behind victory.

Unstoppable 💯@Madison_Keys is into the #AusOpen quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, taking down Paula Badosa 6-3 6-1. #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/dIGsi7zf5q — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2022

Next up, she gets another one of the world’s top players in the Czech Republic’s No. 4 Barbora Krejčíková. That match is for Monday. The time is TBD.