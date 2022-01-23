Madison Keys beats another top-ranked player, on to Australian Open quarterfinals

Madison Keys continued her dominance at the 2022 Australian Open, beating No. 8 Paula Badosa on Saturday, to move on to the quarterfinals. It’s her first appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinals since 2019 Wimbledon.
The Rock Island native beat the Spaniard in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. It’s her third straight sets win of the tournament. The only set she’s dropped thus far was the first set against Wang Qiang in the third round. She needed a third set tie-breaker in that match to complete the come-from-behind victory.
Next up, she gets another one of the world’s top players in the Czech Republic’s No. 4 Barbora Krejčíková. That match is for Monday. The time is TBD.