Madison Keys falls to No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 27: Ashleigh Barty of Australia shakes hands with Madison Keys of United States after winning the Women’s Singles Semifinals during day 11 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

A run many may not have expected from the No. 51 ranked player in the world came to an end at the 2022 Australian Open Thursday, as Madison Keys fell to No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

The Rock Island native fell 6-1, 6-3, snapping a career-high 10 match win streak. It was also the first set she’d lost since the third round.

The Australian was the fourth top-ranked player Keys faced in the tournament, dispatching of the first three quickly. Barty was very complimentary of keys following the match.

“It’s just so nice to see her back where she belongs,” Barty said. “She’s an amazing human being. You see the way she handles herself out on the court.”

After a 2021 where she only won 11 matches, 2022 has been off to a strong start for Keys. The semi-finals appearance was the farthest she’d made it in a Grand Slam since the 2018 French Open. She also won the 2022 Adelaide International 2, just a week before coming to Melbourne. She already has 11 wins this year.

“I did everything I could with my team to just really reset this offseason and just focus on starting fresh and new, and really just starting from zero and not really worrying about last year,” she said after her quarterfinals win. “Wow, that’s gone well so far. I’m really proud of myself and am so thankful to my friends, my team and my family for helping me through what was a really tough year last year.”