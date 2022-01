Madison Keys of the US hits a return against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania during their women’s singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2022. – — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by Brandon MALONE / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images)

Rock Island native Madison Keys collected her second win at the 2022 Australian Open to get to the third round of the Grand Slam. It was also her second straight set win, as she beat Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5.

She beat the No. 11- ranked Sofia Kenin the day before. Keys moves on to face China’s Qiang Wang on Friday, Jan. 21. The time is TBD.