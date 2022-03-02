TaxSlayer Center Executive Director Scott Mullen announced in February that the arena, in partnership with Arconic and Genesis Health System, will host a major fundraising event on Friday, March 4 at 7 pm featuring members of the legendary Quad City Mallards Championship Teams facing their arch-rivals, Flint Generals. The matchup is a resumption of a long-time heated rivalry billed as Heroes vs. Villains of the United Hockey League.

All net proceeds from the events, which will also include a ticketed Meet and Greet Post game reception featuring both Mallards and Flint General players on March 4, and a Jersey Auction will be donated to the Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection program through Genesis Health Services Foundation.

The event, sponsored by Arconic, will feature former Mallards Greats and fan favorites including Howie Rosenblatt, Mark McFarlane, Steve Gibson, Kerry Toporowski, Patrick Nadeau, Stas Tkatch, Andy Fermoyle, Carl LeBlanc, Marty Fillion and many others.