The competitors brought their ‘A-games’ for the final Illinois Senior Women’s Amateur Championship, at Oakwood Country Club.
In the end, Mary Ellen Martin from Winfield, Illinois, rose above the field of competition and won this final tournament.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
The competitors brought their ‘A-games’ for the final Illinois Senior Women’s Amateur Championship, at Oakwood Country Club.
In the end, Mary Ellen Martin from Winfield, Illinois, rose above the field of competition and won this final tournament.