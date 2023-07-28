Matthew Peterson was named the River Bandits Community All Star for the month of July.

Matthew grew up living on a Farm in Ohio. As a licensed ordained Minister, Matthew has used his abilities in a variety of ways to help the Community. For 17 years he worked for the Iowa Department of Corrections, and is currently the Associate Pastor at the Pentecostal Church of God in Davenport. Matthew is trained in areas to help people who are going through the most difficult situations.

After 911 Mathew Spent 45 days at ground zero offering any support he could. Speaking with first responders and families effected by the disaster. For the past 9 years Matthew has been serving the city of Davenport as the Chief Chaplain for the Police and Fire Department. Sargent Gru of the Davenport Police Department had these words to say “Matthew’s role within the department is incredibly valuable. He is on call 24/7, and is called to help people on their worst days. Compassion, Tenderness, Kindness, Patienceand Love is what allows Matthew to help those around him.”

Matthew is a Father of 5, Loves to travel and jump out of Airplanes, and is a valued member of the River Bandits Staff.