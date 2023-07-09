To make things easier for parents and caregivers of student athletes, MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza will host a free walk-in sports physical clinic, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the North Health Plaza at 915 13th Ave. North in Clinton.

“We know how busy summer can get and how difficult it can be to schedule a sports physical. By late July, our clinics are typically booked from open to close,” said Dr. Jill Johnson, family practice physician at MercyOne Clinton. “It is hard to schedule sports physicals during busy clinic hours, so we decided to provide a convenient option for parents and caregivers of kids who play sports to come to our walk-in clinic.”

Students should receive their sports physical before their classes and extracurricular activities start. Yearly physicals are required by school districts to help ensure safety for students, especially those participating in sports. It is important that students receive a physical to make sure there are no underlying health issues that might interfere with participation.

“All kids should get a sports physical to make sure their bodies are ready for the season ahead,” Johnson said. “We wanted to give back to the community and offer these for free. All children should still get an annual checkup to monitor their overall health and wellness. These can be scheduled with our primary care providers.”

Parents can make an appointment with their student’s provider or go to the free walk-in sport’s physical clinic at the MercyOne North Health Plaza. For more information about sports physicals, call 563-244-5790.