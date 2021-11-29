Mike Magistrelli is leaving SAU Football after 15 seasons

Mike Magistrelli announced he is stepping down as head football coach at St. Ambrose University effective Dec. 31, 2021. Magistrelli, the program’s all-time leader in career victories, is pursuing professional opportunities outside coaching.

The longest-tenured head football coach in school history, Magistrelli took the reins of the Fighting Bees football program in 2007 and led the team to Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) Midwest League championships in 2007, 2008 and 2012. Those three teams, along with his 2013 squad, qualified for the NAIA National Playoffs.

A two-time MSFA Midwest League Coach of the Year, Magistrelli compiled an overall record of 90-63 over his 15 seasons at the helm. His teams were 58-33 in conference play. Magistrelli led the Bees to a .500 record or better in 11 seasons and had six campaigns of at least seven wins. He coached 14 NAIA All-Americans and 182 all-conference selections.

Along with his success on the field, Magistrelli oversaw the program’s success in the classroom. The Fighting Bees had a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 in each of the last seven years. His teams had the highest GPA among all NAIA football programs in both 2014 and 2015.