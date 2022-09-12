A shoutout to one of Moline’s own is in order. Illinois safety Matthew Bailey made history for the program in their win Saturday over Virginia.

Bailey became the first freshmen to have a fumble recovery touchdown and interception in the same game.



The touchdown started the scoring for the Illini on the day while forcing the turnover sealed the victory in the fourth quarter.



Bailey says his coaches put him in the right position to succeed.

“It’s crazy to be honest. Being in the position to make the play every time is something that coach B talks about,” Bailey said. “Flying to the ball is something coach Wall talks about and coach Schneider talks about. Special teams game. I think juts following through with those things is what put me there to make those plays.”