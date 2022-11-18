The Monmouth College football team’s 21st conference title earned the program a bid to Saturday’s first-ever Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl. The Fighting Scots will play Concordia University-Wisconsin in the bowl, which will kick off at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

After winning the 133rd Turkey Bowl on Saturday with a 56-0 romp over Knox College, Monmouth finished the season with an 8-1 conference record, which placed them in a three-way tie for the Midwest Conference with Lake Forest College and Ripon College. Lake Forest College won the three-way tiebreaker, earning the Midwest Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Football Championship. Monmouth then received the bid to the Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl, which will be played on the campus of Wisconsin Lutheran College.