Muskies’ bats lead them to a sweep on the road

The Muscatine Muskies softball team was able to pick-up two wins on Thursday night. They beat the North Scott Lady Lancers 7-5, 9-5.

Rylee Blake had a game to remember for the Muskies after hitting a grand-slam in the 2nd inning. That would give Muscatine a 7-0 lead early in game one.

The Lady Lancers did not go down without a fight. Rachel Anderson and Kyleigh Westlin were able to knock in some runs to bring the score to 7-5.

Muscatine would hold onto the game one win and take game two 9-5 in 8 innings.

The Muskies will travel to Cedar Rapids to take on Prairie High School on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled 10 AM that morning.

North Scott will host Davenport North for a doubleheader on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.