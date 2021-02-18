MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to the Quad Cities

The TaxSlayer Center in Moline will once again host the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Women’s Basketball Tournament from March 11 – 14.

Visit Quad Cities and the MVC announced the return of the four day event, coined “Hoops in the Heartland,” that will feature 10 MVC schools vying for the Valley’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

“We are thrilled that the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will move forward this year,” says Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The Conference office, their member institutions and student-athletes, and fans are incredibly important to our community. Hosting this signature event at the TaxSlayer Center with or without fans was imperative in 2021, and we are confident we can deliver a safe and responsible environment. We would like to thank the leadership at the Conference, the incredible team at the TaxSlayer Center, and the Rock Island County Health Department for their collaboration and partnership in working together to make this happen.”

It is the sixth straight year for the tournament in Moline.

“We are incredibly excited to have the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament be our first event in the arena since the pandemic hit,” says TaxSlayer Center Executive Director, Scott Mullen. “Thanks to collaborative efforts with the MVC and Visit Quad Cities we will get to pick up with the same exact event that was cancelled a year ago.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ticketing information and fan capacity has not been finalized and will be announced as soon as possible.

“The MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament loves having its home at TaxSlayer Center in the Quad Cities,” says Patty Viverito, Senior Associate Commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference. “This year has brought many challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we are excited for the return of our tournament following last year’s cancellation. Our conference staff has worked hard along with the TaxSlayer Center staff to ensure all necessary changes are made to ensure a safe tournament environment for our student-athletes.”

For health and safety protocols, all nine games of the tournament will be treated as separate sessions.

The new tournament schedule is:

Thursday, March 11

Game #1 – #9 Seed vs. #8 Seed – 4:30 p.m.

Game #2 – #10 Seed vs. #7 Seed – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Game #3 – Winner Game #1 vs. #1 Seed – 11 a.m.

Game #4 – #5 Seed vs. #4 Seed – 2 p.m.

Game #5 – Winner Game #2 vs. #2 Seed – 5 p.m.

Game #6 – #6 Seed vs. #3 Seed – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Game #7 – Winner Game #3 vs. Winner Game #4 – 1 p.m.

Game #8 – Winner Game #5 vs. Winner Game #6 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

Game #9 – Winner Game #7 vs. Winner Game #8 – 2 p.m.

All players, coaches and MVC staff will be tested prior to the tournament and the TaxSlayer Center will be following strict COVID-19 guidelines during the tournament.

Fans can watch all the tournament games live online on The Valley on ESPN via ESPN+.

The tournament can also be followed on this website or by the Hoops in the Heartland app.