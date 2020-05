Newman Senior Connor McBride makes the best of getting his senior track season cut-short

STERLING NEWMAN SENIOR — CONNOR MCBRIDE — IS NO STRANGER TO SUCCESS IN ATHLETICS

ALL-STATE IN FOOTBALL — BEING PART OF THE 2019 STATE CHAMPS

AND BEING PART OF THE COMETS BASKETBALL TEAM THAT FINISHED THE SEASON AT SECTIONALS IN THE PLAYOFFS…

“I’VE BUILT A GREAT SUPPORT SYSTEM HERE AT NEWMAN”

BUT FOR CONNOR MCBRIDE — TRACK IS HIS HIS FOR LOVE — A PASSION THAT STARTED BACK IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HAS GROWN EVER SINCE.

“WHEN I WAS ABLE TO GO OUT FOR ELEMENTARY TRACK AND EVER SINCE THE FIRST DAY OF PRACTICE. YES RUNNING DOES, IT ISN’T THE FUNNEST THING TO DO, BUT BEING WITH YOUR TEAMMATES AND THE SOCIAL ASPECT WHERE YOU GET TO COMPETE AGAINST A BUNCH OF ATHLETES.”

MCBRIDE HAS TURNED THE LOVE OF TRACK INTO A SUCCESSFUL HIGH SCHOOL CAREER — MAKING TRIPS TO THE STATE TRACK MEET — STARTING HIS FRESHMAN AND SOPHOMORE YEAR — COMPETEING IN RELAYS…

“I WAS ABLE TO GET THAT EXPERIENCE, LIKE WHAT IT WAS LIKE THE ATMOSPHERE AND EVERYTHING LIKE THAT.”

THEN IN HIS JUNOR YEAR — MCBRIDE — MADE IT BACK TO THE STATE TRACK MEET FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW — THIS TIME IN THE 100 AND 200 METER DASH — MAKING THE FINALS IN THE 200…

“IT’S A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT NOT BEING WITH THE WHOLE TEAM ASPECT. I STILL HAD A COUPLE OF TEAMMATES COME DOWN WITH, SO THAT WAS DEFENTLY ENJOYABLE, AND ALL THE WORK THAT GOES INTO IT NOT EVERYONE SEE’S IT, BUT IT’S REWARDING ONCE YOU GET THAT END GOAL AND FINISH WHERE YOU WANT TO BE AT THE END OF THE SEASON.”

SHAPING-UP WHAT LOOKED LIKE A GREAT SENIOR SEASON A HEAD FOR MCBRIDE

BUT WHEN COVID-19 HIT — THAT ALL WENT OUT THE WINDOW.

“IT IS SOME WHAT SAD TO THINK MY TRACK SEASON FOR HIGH SCHOOL IS OVER”

BUT FOR MCBRIDE — THE ROAD IN HIGH SCHOOL MAYBE OVER — BUT HIS TRACK CAREER IS STILL ALIVE.

“I’M VERY EXCITED TO SPEND THE NEXT FOUR YEARS AT AUGUSTANA, AND I CAN’T WAIT TO MAKE MANY MORE MEMORIES.”

WHERE HE WILL BE PART OF THE TRACK TEAM FOR THE VIKINGS — RUNNING THE 100 — 200 — AND RELAY’S

SO FOR MCBRIDE — THERE IS LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL — BUT HE WILL NEVER FORGET HIS TIME AT NEWMAN.

“LOOKING BACK AT THE LAST FOUR YEARS, THE MEMORIES, IT’S A GREAT TIME I’VE HAD HERE AT NEWMAN.”

A TIME THAT HE SURLY WILL NEVER FORGET.