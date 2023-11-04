The Quad City Storm and QCA Pools and Spas will host the fifth annual Salute to Military Ice Painting from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline, ahead of the Storm’s Salute to Military Night game on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Quad City Storm fans paint the ice at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK to honor veterans November 7. (photo: Bryan Bobb)

The public is invited to come to the arena and paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces on the ice to honor their service. The names will remain on the ice for both Storm games Nov. 10 and 11.

The event is free. Paint, brushes and all other materials will be provided by the Storm.

