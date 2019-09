Iowa State defeated Northern Iowa 29-26 in triple overtime at Jack Trice Stadium.

"To me I think there was growth I'll be really honest with you," said head coach Matt Campbell after the win. "When we needed those guys the most I thought they did a really good job…when I go back to some critical moments those guys were able to step up and really run the football. I think we gotta continue to put them in the best position to run the football with great success and that's a Matt Campbell deal."