Cayden Wallace at third. Paxton Wallace at first. Two brothers living out their dream of playing together on the River Bandits.

“Good friend. Always positive. Never really has a bad day. Great family guy. Very dedicated human being. As an athlete, he’s a little softer spoken but his actions speak for him, just a phenomenal dude.”

Cayden was selected in the second round of last year’s MLB draft. Later that summer, Paxton received the call he was also going to be signed.

“Funny thing was I missed the call because we were down in the middle of nowhere cabin. The call came through a little bit later and I had to drive up the mountain to take the call,” Paxton said. “It was the coolest thing ever because for the one time in our life the whole family can be together and watch both kids. Playing with my brother is a dream of mine and a dream of his. We’ve only done it one other time at a mature level so it’s incredible.

“We didn’t know exactly what the plan was going in to spring training then went through that whole process playing together,” Cayden said. “When the Quad Cities roster came out, it was very exciting to see our names. As a younger brother, it’s really cool to play with your older brother because he’s always been a role model to me.”

Paxton is older by two and a half years and being in the same place together has created some brotherly love.

“Eighth or ninth grade is when it really changed for us. When I started maturing is when he really accepted me as his brother,” Cayden said. “Ever since high school, we’ve been best friends. It really hasn’t felt like an age difference since then. He’s just a really good brother.

“When we were younger, I could pick on him and nobody else could and as kids I’d always be like this is my brother,” Paxton said. “I can pick on him, you can’t. I’ll defend him but once we started getting older as he said he matured a little bit we became best friends and do everything together. Now being in the same place. We hunt in the offseason, train together. It’s just great.”

Now as Paxton has made a few trips up to Triple-A and Cayden works to move up the system as a top three prospect, both are each others number one fan for life.

“I missed him but I was very very happy for him. It was weird driving back from the games together because we spent so much time together,” Cayden said. “Being home alone, it was quiet. I was hoping they would keep him up there and he will go back up there again. It was really cool.

“I support him every little bit,” Paxton said. “He deserves to be there and he’s playing to that level so I’m pumped for him and he deserves it so every bit of it goes to him and his hard work and how good of a person he is on and off the field.