QC Steamwheelers playing the Packers game

The high flying, fast paces action of arena football will be back in the Quad Cities, as the Steamwheelers look to kickoff their 2021 season, after getting the 2020 season cut short.

“We had a heck of a squad, and I think we were a championship contender, and losing that opportunity and not be able to show this community how good that team was going to be was very disappointing.”

On top of the disappointment of players noting getting to hit the field, losing a whole season due to Covid-19, really hurt the Steamwheelers financially.

“Going a whole year with out any revenue, obviously is a challenge fior us. We looke at a couple of different routes we though we were going to get something going with the city of Moline, help with small bussiness like ours, and that never did come through for us, we were working with the mayors office.”

That’s when team owner Doug Bland teamed up with an old business partner Sam Smith to come up with a way to make sure the Steamwheelers are here to stay in the Quad Cities, by give you the fan a chance to own a part of the team.

“We recognize the opportunity, the interest that the community has in their local sports teams and their clubs, and through this medium it allows them to be issued and have ownership in the team.”

This is a model much like what the Green Bay Packers have with their fans, something the Steamwheelers hope will get fans more invested in the product out on the field.

“I hate to compare it to gambling, but at the same time when you got cards on the table it means a little bit more. So when you’re really invested in the ownership of a team, there’s no questin who you’re favorite team is.”

If you’re looking to buy some stock and become an owner of the Steamwheelers then head over to their wedsite. Click on the pop-up and it’s that easy to become an owner of the steamwheelers.

“There is six tears, it can be as little as $125 dollars to get involved, and I just think it’s a great thing for people to be apart of it and insure we’re going to be around for a long time.”