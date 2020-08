ST. LOUIS- The MLB says tonight's Cardinals game against the Cubs has been postponed along with the rest of the Cubs-Cardinals series due to more positive COVID-19 test results.

The move comes after three additional positive tests came back. The positive tests are from two players and one staff member. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Cardinals organization is 16, nine of which are players. The two latest players to test positive are reliever Ryan Helsley and utility man Austin Dean. Helsley has a low-grade fever, Dean and the unidentified staffer are asymptomatic.