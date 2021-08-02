Quad City Storm bring back a familiar face

The Quad City Storm announced they signing of goaltender Peter Di Salvo to a training camp contract on Monday.

Di Salvo was an original member of the Storm and is the all-time winningest goalie in SPHL history. He’s played 66 total games for the Storm in his career. During the 2019-2020 season, his last in the Quad Cities, Di Salvo recorded nine saves and had a .925 save percentage.

The 30-year old spent last season with the Knoxville Ice Bears. He finished 10-6-4 while allowing 2.67 goals per game.

Storm hockey returns on October 15th, at home against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

