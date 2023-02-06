The Quad City Storm announced Monday that the team and Vibrant Arena have agreed on an extension to the lease agreement that will keep the team through the 2025-2026 season.

“The extension of our lease agreement is incredibly exciting,” said Storm owner John Dawson. “Five years ago my family and I made the decision to do everything we could to keep hockey here. We have made tremendous strides in the last five years and this extension helps solidify our future. To be clear, we would not be here without the support of our Fans, Corporate Partners and the Arena Board.”

The Storm has played its home games at Vibrant Arena at The Mark, formerly the TaxSlayer Center, since 2018.

“Hockey has a strong tradition here and we are very fortunate to have John, Brian and their entire team as partners to continue the legacy and the impact a pro team provides our Quad Cities community,” said Vibrant Arena Executive Director Scott Mullen.

The Storm is in the middle of its fourth season in its fifth year since the start of its franchise. After its inaugural season, the team had its second season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to miss the entire 2020-2021 season for the same reason. The team returned for the 2021-2022 season and recorded its first ever playoff bid, advancing to the SPHL President’s Cup semifinals.

The Storm is in the hunt for its second postseason appearance and is on pace for record attendance.

“We are reminded every day how fortunate we are to call Vibrant Arena our home,” said team president Brian Rothenberger. “This building is one of the premiere venues of its size in the world, and is an outstanding place to watch hockey. We are so thankful to have support from the Quad Cities, the City of Moline and Mayor Rayapati, and of course Scott Mullen and the rest of the outstanding staff here at Vibrant Arena. Without them, we would not be able to bring hockey to the community.”

The Storm returns to the home ice this weekend to host the Evansville Thunderbolts.