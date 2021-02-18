River Bandits announce schedule for first season as High-A Royals affiliate

The Quad Cities River Bandits released a schedule for the 2021 regular season, their first as an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

The team will play a 120-game schedule that opens on the road May 4 against the South Bend Cubs.

With the Midwest League no more, the Bandits will play in the new High-A Central, which features two divisions and teams from their former league.

The Bandits’ home opener will be on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

“We’re so excited to announce our 2021 schedule and bring professional affiliated baseball back to

the Quad Cities,” said Bandits owner Dave Heller. “Now that we’ve moved up a level, this will be

the highest quality baseball ever played in the Quad Cities and we’ll be doing it as an affiliate of

the Kansas City Royals, who are widely recognized as having one of the top farm systems in all of

baseball. It will have been 20 months since our last game and it’s way past time for River Bandits

baseball. I can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Modern Woodmen Park for the first pitch.”

The last game of the season is scheduled for September 19.

All start times at Modern Woodmen Park are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. for weekday and

Saturday games. Sunday games will start at 1 p.m.

There are exceptions for July 3 and July 4, which will start at 6 p.m.

Single game tickets will go on sale April 19. Anyone who purchased tickets or vouchers for games in 2020 can exchange those tickets at the River Bandits’ box office for any game in 2021 for a ticket of equal or lesser value once tickets go on sale.

Here are the home opponents for the River Bandits, in order by date of appearance at Modern Woodmen Park:

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6 games; May 11-16)

Beloit Snappers (6 games; June 1-6)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (6 games; June 15-20)

Cedar Rapids Kernels (6 games; June 29-July 4)

Peoria Chiefs (6 games; July 20-25)

South Bend Cubs (6 games; July 27-August 1)

Beloit Snappers (6 games; August 10-15)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (6 games; August 24-29)

Peoria Chiefs (6 games; September 7-12)

South Bend Cubs (6 games; September 14-19)

West Division

Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals)

Beloit Snappers (Miami Marlins)

Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins)

Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals)

South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers)

East Division

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds)

Fort Wayne Tin Caps (San Diego Padres)

Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians)

Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics)

West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)