The #3 Iowa Hawkeyes were able to get a win over the #16 North Carolina Tar Heels on Dec. 8th, picking up a 93-80 win. For some college basketball fans, this may have changed their opinion on Iowa basketball and just how good they could be this season. But for the Hawkeyes, they knew coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that they could get the job done.

"We're just an experienced team and we know what we need to do to get things done and win games," said Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon.