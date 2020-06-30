River Bandits release statement on cancellation of Minor League season

With the cancellation of the Minor League season, the Quad City River Bandits are officially on hiatus.

In a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, the River Bandits say they are disappointed by MiLB’s decision, but are looking forward to developing opportunities for fun at Modern Woodmen Park at the appropriate time late this year.

Also, they are committed to bringing affordable, fun, family-friendly entertainment tied to professional baseball back to the Quad Cities in 2021 and beyond.

In addition, they announced the plan for those that have made ticket or other purchases for 2020: