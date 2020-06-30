River Bandits release statement on cancellation of Minor League season

With the cancellation of the Minor League season, the Quad City River Bandits are officially on hiatus.
In a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, the River Bandits say they are disappointed by MiLB’s decision, but are looking forward to developing opportunities for fun at Modern Woodmen Park at the appropriate time late this year.
Also, they are committed to bringing affordable, fun, family-friendly entertainment tied to professional baseball back to the Quad Cities in 2021 and beyond.
In addition, they announced the plan for those that have made ticket or other purchases for 2020:
- All single game tickets purchased for 2020 will be exchanged for a voucher good for any game during the 2021 season (based on availability). Each purchaser will get a seat upgrade. For example, if you have a ticket for an upper box single game ticket, it will be upgraded to a lower box single game voucher.
- All season ticket, group and single game suite purchases for 2020 will be credited towards the 2021 season. Each purchaser will be given an additional 10% in ticket value. For example, if $200 tickets were purchased or deposit was placed for the 2020 season, a credit of $220 for 2021 will be given to the purchaser.
- All 2020 season sponsorships and suite leases will be transferred to the 2021 season. Each paid sponsor or paid suite lease purchaser will get an additional 10% in sponsorship inventory or suite value credit in 2021. Any season sponsorship or suite lease holder who pays in full by September 30, 2020 will also receive the 10% value credit for 2021.