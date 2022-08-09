Your Quad Cities River Bandits became the Davenport Blue Sox. That was their name for three separate eras in the early 1900’s. and they also didn’t play in davenport, they played in Dyersville, Iowa donning a throwback blue. Participating in the first ever Minor League Baseball Field of Dreams game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic Field of Dreams movie site. Before they played the Cedar Rapids Bunnies they talked about the opportunity to play in such a unique game

Infielder Peyton Wilson expressed his gratitude.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity it’s so amazing go out there and you see all the hard work that everybody has put in to make this such a special day for us as players and for everybody else it’s just we’re all really thankful for how amazing it’s been so far and just really excited for the rest of the day”

Fellow infielder Tyler Tolbert isn’t fazed by the big stage.

“I wouldn’t say it’s nerves I think it’s like you just excited you just really excited with the opportunity,” Tolbert said. “And everything there’s a lot of people out there watching and you know it’s a national televised game so I feel like we just a lot of us are just excited.”

“Saw the game… so everybody’s excited and so every big league excited and then I say I want to be there playing with my teammates in the dreams come true.” Said Bandits pitcher Emilio Marquez

Manager Brooks Conrad is just happy that after a year of hype, the stage was set for his team to finally take the field.

“I’m going to enjoy In the in the players minds and in their faces today everybody standing up on the bus looking outside getting their phones out taking pictures so you know just the joy and excitement to be here is you know once in a lifetime opportunity. Mostly for those players are going to be on the field playing the game tonight so really excited to watch them go out there and and have a good time with with tonight.”

The Blue Sox made the most of their time on the big stage, and handily defeated the Bunnies 7-2.