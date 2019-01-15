River Bandits to play in Milwaukee’s Miller Park

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 13: Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 13, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Quad Cities River Bandits will travel to Milwaukee to play in Miller Park in April.

They won’t be playing the Brewers, but the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Some of the top prospects from the Houston Astros. Game time is 7:05 p.m. on April 12.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m., parking lots open at 5:05 p.m.

Prices are $15 for Field Diamond Box and Field Diamond Platinum and $10 for all other tickets.

Parking will cost $10.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the Miller Park Box Office, or by calling the Brewers Ticket Office at (414) 902-4000 or 1-800-933-7890.