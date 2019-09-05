River Bandits win Ballpark Digest charity award

The Quad City River Bandits are big winners, when it comes to charity.

Ballpark Digest announced today the organization earned the award for best charity event or commitment to charity in 2019.

The publication presents the award each year to the team which displays a deep-seated commitment to charity and giving back to their community.

Following record flooding, the River Bandits and Genesis Health System partnered to raise more than $100,000 for flood relief efforts.

“It wasn’t about winning an award, it was about trying to help people and business, which is what happened,” Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said. “The money went to individuals and businesses that had been impacted to dramatically. This isn’t the only thing they did this year. There’s so many other things that are happening. And it’s all part of that can-do attitude.”

The River Bandits also awarded three college scholarships to area students worth $80,000.

The organization has won this award twice before, in 2015 and 2017.