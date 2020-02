Colton Sigel and Amarion Nimmers lead the Rocks to blowout win over Maple Leafs

Rock Island cruised past Geneseo 81-45 in Western Big Six basketball action on Friday, February 14.

The Rocks led 36-29 at halftime before exploding for 34 points in the third quarter. Amarion Nimmers paced the Rocks with 24 points, including 14 in the third.

Colton Sigel chipped in 17 points in the victory.