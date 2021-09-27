Rock Island native Chasson Randle signs with NBA’s Phoenix Suns

The NBA’s Phoenix Suns on Sunday signed free agent guard Chasson Randle, the 28-year-old Rock Island native who’s the all-time leading scorer in Rock Island High and Stanford University basketball history. The team’s roster now stands at 16 players.

On Monday morning, Rock Island Rocks Basketball tweeted to Randle: “We are all so proud of you and can’t wait to continue to watch you play. Keep representing our program and community with excellence and class.”

Randle (6-2, 185 pounds) has appeared in 119 career games (7 starts) with Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Golden State and Orlando through four NBA seasons, averaging a career-high 6.5 points in 41 appearances with the Magic last season. The 28-year-old holds career regular season averages of 5.7 points on 36.1% three-point shooting and 1.8 assists in 16.1 minutes.

Unselected in the 2015 NBA Draft, Randle has played internationally for clubs in Czech Republic, Spain and China, in addition to his NBA and NBA G League experience. A graduate of Stanford University, Randle left the Cardinal as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

He played in 144 career games (142 starts) during four seasons at Stanford (2011-15), averaging 16.5 points per game. Randle finished his collegiate career as Stanford’s all-time leading scorer with 2,375 career points, as well as the Cardinal’s all-time leader in games played, minutes played (4,791) and three-point field goals (304).

He was named to the All-Pac 12 First Team after both his junior (2013-14) and senior (2014-15) seasons. He led Stanford to the postseason NIT championship and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. In 2011, Randle finished his Rocky high school career as the all-time leader in scoring and rebounding.

The Phoenix Suns’ 2021-22 campaign will begin with a four-game preseason schedule starting Monday, Oct. 4. Phoenix will tune up for the season at the Sacramento Kings, return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers, visit the Lakers at Staples Center, then return for a home preseason finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

