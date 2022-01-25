Rock Island’s Madison Keys advances to Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 25: Madison Keys of the United States plays a forehand in her Women’s Singles Quarterfinals match against Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic during day nine of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

It was another straight sets victory for Madison Keys in Melbourne on Monday. This time she beat No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the semi-finals at the Australian Open.

It matches her best result at the Australian Open. She made it to the Australian Open semi-finals back in 2015, again as an unseeded player, losing to then-No. 1 Serena Williams.

It was Key’s third victory over a top-ranked player at this year’s tournament. She opened up with a win over 2020 Australian Open Champion, No. 11 Sofia Kenin. From there she went on to beat No. 8 Paula Badosa and now Krejcikova. She’s only dropped on set so far. That in the first set against China’s Qiang Wang in the third round.

It continues what’s been a strong start to 2022 for the Rock Island native. She’s now won her last 10 matches, going back to the Adelaide International, which she won 10 days ago. She has also won 11 matches so far this year, matching her win total in all of 2021.

She’ll face top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in semi-finals. The Australian looking to become the first Australian to make it to an Australian Open final since 1980. A win for Keys would have her in her first Grand Slam final since the 2017 U.S. Open.

The match will be played on Thursday. The time is TBD.