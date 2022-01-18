Rock Island’s Madison Keys upsets former champ in 1st round of Australian Open

Madison Keys of the US celebrates after beating Sofia Kenin of the US in their women’s singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 17, 2022. – (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images)

Rock Island native Madison Keys advanced to the second round of the 2022 Australian Open with a win over 2020 champion and world ranked-No. 11 Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Keys took the first set 7-6 are winning the tie breaker 7-2. She then took the second set 7-5.

It was her first match back at the Australian Open after missing it in 2021 with COVID-19. The victory continues a strong start to 2022 for the 26-year-old. She’s also coming off a Adelaide International title back on Jan. 15. It was her first time hoisting a trophy since 2019.

She moves on to face Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian Tuesday in the second round. That match is set for 8 p.m.