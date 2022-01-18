Rock Island’s Madison Keys upsets former champ in 1st round of Australian Open

Rock Island native Madison Keys advanced to the second round of the 2022 Australian Open with a win over 2020 champion and world ranked-No. 11 Sofia Kenin in straight sets.
Keys took the first set 7-6 are winning the tie breaker 7-2. She then took the second set 7-5.
It was her first match back at the Australian Open after missing it in 2021 with COVID-19. The victory continues a strong start to 2022 for the 26-year-old. She’s also coming off a Adelaide International title back on Jan. 15. It was her first time hoisting a trophy since 2019.
She moves on to face Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian Tuesday in the second round. That match is set for 8 p.m.