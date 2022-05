The National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) notes in a comprehensive study that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates 1.6-to-3.8 million concussions occur in sports and recreational activities annually.

The study also notes these figures could underestimate the total, as many individuals do not seek medical advice. For young people ages 15-to 24, sports are second only to motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of traumatic brain injury.