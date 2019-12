The Rockridge Rockets, behind 24 points from Jenson Whiteman, were able to squeeze out a 55-49 win in Edgington over Sherrard.

After a slow start in the first quarter both teams were able to find their rhythm, but it was the Rockets who were able to add a tally in the wins column.

Rockridge will be home Saturday night to take on Mercer County at 7:30.

The Tigers host Alleman next Tuesday, with tip-off at 7:00.