Karli Rucker has left her mark on every team she's played on from the North Scott Lancers to the UNI Panthers. Born and Raised in the Quad Cities Karli was just excited to come back home and play some basketball.

"It's awesome, I look forward to coming back every single year. The year before I came or two years before I came I got to go watch and I am really glad they got to resign to have it there for multiple years to come. Because we love it as a team we like it there from cedar falls to road trip there and it's awesome to be back home" said Rucker