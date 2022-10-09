The public is invited to meet Iowa candidates as a group of three local nonprofit organizations hosts two Scott County candidate forums

The first forum will be 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, with local candidates running for Iowa state representative. There will be a social time and attendees can meet candidates, then the forum will be 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Former Iowa Senator Maggie Tinsman convened the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County, a news release says.

“The purpose of the forums is to ask questions of our Iowa Candidates- both Republican and Democrat senators and representatives – regarding issues of concern to us,” Tinsman said. “Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all candidates as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion.”

