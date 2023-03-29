The battle for track championships starts this Friday at the Davenport Speedway with the Koehler Electric Season Opener. The event is highlighted by the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models racing for $1000-to-win, according to a news release.

Other classes in action that evening will be: Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds, Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMods, the Koehler Electric Outlaw Stock Cars, the QCJEEPS.COM Sport Compacts, and new this season the IMCA Stock Cars.

The Lil’ Racer Club will also be on hand to hold its registration night and “Pay it Forward” night. One lucky grandstand entrant and one lucky driver into the pits will get their entry fee paid, compliments of the Lil’ Racer Car Club.

(davenportiaspeedway.com)

General admission prices for Friday night will be $15 for adults and children ages 5-12 are $5. Kids under 5 are free. The pits open at 4 p.m. and the grandstand at 5:30 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Racers will get a chance to test their 2023 rides at an open practice, scheduled for Thursday, March 30. Practice will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Pit passes for the practice session are $25. The grandstand will not be open for Thursday’s practice.

Additional information can be found here.