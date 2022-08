Southeast Little League hosted a Media Day for its State Championship 12U All Stars as they prepare for the Little League International Midwest Regional Tournament being held in Whitestown, Indiana from August 5th – 13th.

Southeast Little League 12u Allstars defeated Sioux City Morningside 4-2 on July 28th to advance to the Regional Tournament.

Southeast Little League is one of eight teams that will battle for a spot to

play in the Little League World Series.