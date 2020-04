Sports photography is a passion for this QC fan

(NAT SOUND)

SPORTS MEANS SO MUCH TO SO MANY — BUT FOR ONE FAN — IT’S THE MOMENTS THAT SHE CAN CAPTURE THAT MEANS THE MOST TO HER…

“FOR THE ONES I TAKE THERE’S A LOT PERSONAL MEMORIES TO IT.”

GROWING UP IN HOUSTON — NOT FAR FROM THE ASTRODOME — IS WHERE IT ALL STARTED FOR — KATRINA ROSE — TAKING PHOTO’S AT SPORTING EVENTS.

“WE USE TO GO TO A LOT OF OILERS GAMES BACK IN THE LOVE YOU BLUE ERA. THE ULTRA CHEAP, CHEAP SEATS IN THE ASTRODOME WERE IN AN ODDLY POSITION TO GET TO THEM YOU HAD TO GO THROUGH A BUNCH OF TUNNELS AND THE TUNNELS WENT RIGHT BY THE VISITING TEAMS LOCKERROOM.”

WHERE WITH A CHEAP 110 POCKET CAMERA — KATRINA — WAS ABLE TO CAPTURE HALL OF FAME PLAYERS LIKE — FRANCO HARRIS — JACK LAMBERT — AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS….

“THEIR NOT THE GREATEST SHOTS IN THE WORLD, BUT THE BEST SHOTS I HAVE FROM A GAME THAT THE STEELERS DIDN’T DO TOO WELL IN, IT WAS 6-0 OILERS 1980.”

YEARS LATER KATRINA STARTED TAKING PHOTOS AT MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL GAMES DURING GRAD SCHOOL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

“I’VE JUST FALL IN LOVE WITH MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AROUND HERE.”

AND WITH THAT LOVE OF MINOR LEAGUE AND AN UPGRADED IN CAMERAS — KATRINA — HAS TAKEN SOME REALLY COOL PICTURES

” I DO MY BEST TO MAKE THEM STANDOUT, WITH A LITTLE BIT OF ARTISTIC QUALITY.”

KATRINA HAS BEEN ATTENDING MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL GAMES SINCE 2004 — THOUGH THERE IS NO WAY KATRINA COULD SELECT A SINGLE PHOTO THAT MEANS MORE TO HER THAN ANY OTHER — THERE ARE A COUPLE THAT MEAN A LOT — LIKE KANE COUNTIES’ — CONNOR GREY’S — PERFECT GAME AGAINST CLINTON…

“YOU SEE ZERO’S ACROSS THE BOARD AND I’M ALMOST ASHAMED TO ADMIT THAT I DIDN’T RELIZE IT WAS A PERFEC GAME, I KNEW IT WAS A NO HITTER, BUT I HAD BEEN PAY ATTENTION TO SOME OTHER THINGS AND IT WASN’T TIL THE FINAL OUT THAT I HEARD THEM ANNOUCE IT WAS A FINAL GAME.”

THROUGH THE 45 YEARS OF TAKING PHOTOS AT SPORTING EVENTS — KATRINA SAYS IT’S WHEN A PLAYER THAT SHE HAS TAKEN A PHOTO OF ASKED FOR A COPY MAKES IT ALL WORTHWHILE.

“OCCASIONALLY ONE OF THEM WILL TAKE A LOOK, HEY WOW THAT’S A GOOD PHOTO OF ME, THAT MAKES ME FEEL GOOD.”

LIKE MOST OF US — KATRINA CAN’T WAIT TIL SPORTS ARE BACK SO SHE CAN GET BACK TO DOING WHAT SHE LOVES —