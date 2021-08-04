Spurs struggle in Joe Wieskamp’s NBA Summer League debut

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

It was a tough NBA Summer League debut for former Hawkeye sharpshooter Joe Wieskamp. The Muscatine native struggled to find his shot, but filled up the stat sheet, as the Spurs fell 87-58 to the Jazz White team in the first game of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Wieskamp, who was in the starting lineup, made just two of his eight shots, missing all four of his three-point attempts and finishing with four points. On top of that he had two assists, three rebounds and one steal. He also finished second on the team in minutes, playing 25.

The struggles plagued the entire Spurs squad. They shot just 34 percent as team and 14 percent from three.

They’ll look to bounce back tonight against the Jazz Blue team.