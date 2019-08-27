St. Ambrose football opener canceled

Because their opponent doesn’t have enough players available, the Fighting Bees won’t kick off their season on Saturday.

Trinity Bible College informed St. Ambrose on Monday that it was canceling Saturday’s game at Brady Street Stadium, saying that the Lions would not have enough players “to satisfy one of their school policies.”

SAU now will open the season at Missouri Baptist on September 7 and the new home opener will also be homecoming, taking place on September 21 against Siena Heights at 1 p.m.