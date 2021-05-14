St. Ambrose Golf preparing for NAIA Championships



The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships. The 69th annual event will take place at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., May 18-21.

First and second round pairings and tee times for the championships will be announced Friday, May 14 at approximately 2 p.m. CDT on www.NAIA.org.

The 156-player field consists of 20 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, one host berth to St. Ambrose and ten at-large team berths. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released May 14.