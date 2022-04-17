After finishing the regular season ranked number one in the country and 10-0 in conference play, the St. Ambrose men’s lacrosse team is ready for the postseason.

“We’re really just setting the tone and we really have a lot to prove on our table,” Hayden Latham said. “Iowa is not notorious for playing lacrosse so we’ve got a lot to prove. Small group of guys from Davenport, Iowa making big noise in the NAIA.”

The Fighting Bees take on Columbia in the semi-finals of the KCAC tournament on Thursday, April 21st.